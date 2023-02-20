Infinix announces INBook Y1 Plus at Rs. 29,500: Check features
Infinix has introduced INBook Y1 Plus, as its latest laptop in India. As for the highlights, it bears an aluminum alloy finish, a Full-HD screen, Windows 11 Home, a 2MP webcam, and a 50Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device starts at Rs. 29,490 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. It will be available via Flipkart from February 24 onward.
Why does this story matter?
- Infinix is improving its standing in the low-cost market. The INBook Y1 Plus competes with HP, Realme, and RedmiBook models in its segment.
- This laptop can be a good option if you want a machine for moderate day-to-day tasks. It offers decent processing power and solid build-up.
- Also, it is touted to have segment-leading features like a 15.6-inch screen, 2MP webcam, and 65W fast-charging.
The laptop offers a Full-HD display
The INBook Y1 Plus sports a sleek aluminum alloy body, thin borders, a backlit keyboard having a 1ms response time, a large trackpad, and a 2MP Full-HD web camera. The device offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD screen, with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 260-nits peak brightness, 60% NTSC color gamut, and 80% sRGB colors. It comes in Blue, Gray, and Silver trims.
It is equipped with an HDMI 1.4 port
The INBook Y1 Plus includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.
The device offers up to 10 hours of battery backup
The INBook Y1 Plus is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core processor, with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit), and packs a 50Wh battery that lasts for up to 10 hours, and supports 65W fast-charging. The laptop also houses stereo speakers with DTS Audio processing.
Infinix INBook Y1 Plus: Pricing and availability
The INBook Y1 Plus is offered in 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB configurations which cost Rs. 29,490 and Rs. 32,490, respectively. The laptop will be up for grabs in India via Flipkart starting February 24.