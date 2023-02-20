Technology

Infinix announces INBook Y1 Plus at Rs. 29,500: Check features

Infinix announces INBook Y1 Plus at Rs. 29,500: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 20, 2023, 06:09 pm 2 min read

The Infinix INBook Y1 Plus gets 4MB of cache memory

Infinix has introduced INBook Y1 Plus, as its latest laptop in India. As for the highlights, it bears an aluminum alloy finish, a Full-HD screen, Windows 11 Home, a 2MP webcam, and a 50Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device starts at Rs. 29,490 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. It will be available via Flipkart from February 24 onward.

Why does this story matter?

Infinix is improving its standing in the low-cost market. The INBook Y1 Plus competes with HP, Realme, and RedmiBook models in its segment.

This laptop can be a good option if you want a machine for moderate day-to-day tasks. It offers decent processing power and solid build-up.

Also, it is touted to have segment-leading features like a 15.6-inch screen, 2MP webcam, and 65W fast-charging.

The laptop offers a Full-HD display

The INBook Y1 Plus sports a sleek aluminum alloy body, thin borders, a backlit keyboard having a 1ms response time, a large trackpad, and a 2MP Full-HD web camera. The device offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD screen, with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 260-nits peak brightness, 60% NTSC color gamut, and 80% sRGB colors. It comes in Blue, Gray, and Silver trims.

It is equipped with an HDMI 1.4 port

The INBook Y1 Plus includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The device offers up to 10 hours of battery backup

The INBook Y1 Plus is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core processor, with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit), and packs a 50Wh battery that lasts for up to 10 hours, and supports 65W fast-charging. The laptop also houses stereo speakers with DTS Audio processing.

Infinix INBook Y1 Plus: Pricing and availability

The INBook Y1 Plus is offered in 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB configurations which cost Rs. 29,490 and Rs. 32,490, respectively. The laptop will be up for grabs in India via Flipkart starting February 24.