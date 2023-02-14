Technology

Latest iOS update causes Google Photos to crash for some

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 14, 2023, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Some users reported that Google Photos instantly crashed when launched

If you have been experiencing issues with the Google Photos app after installing the latest iOS 16.3.1 update, then you are not alone. According to The Verge, several users have reported that the app instantly crashes on launch, making it hard to access the photo library. Fortunately, other Google apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Maps appear to be functioning normally.

Why does this story matter?

Software updates are rolled out from time to time and are much appreciated, especially the ones that bring in bug fixes and new features. Sadly, sometimes these updates can also cause problems as is the case with the latest iOS release.

Before this, the iOS 16 update also caused certain problems. In the current case, Google is working to make its app function normally.

What is the problem faced by users?

While some users say that Google Photos crashes immediately when launched, others reported that they were able to complete the login process. However, once they got access to the photo library, the app crashed without displaying any error message. The issue appears to be widespread but you can still access your Google Photos account via the web (photos.google.com).

Currently, it is unclear what caused the glitch

As of now, it is uncertain what caused this glitch. The issue could be stemming from the latest iOS update or could be a problem with how the app access photos. The iOS 16.3.1 firmware is a relatively minor update with a few bug fixes and security updates. It also includes optimizations for the 'Crash Detection' feature available on the iPhone 14 series.

Google is working on fixing the issue

Google is aware of the issue and working on solving the problem. According to Michael Marconi, Google's spokesperson, the company is "in the process of rolling out a fix in version 6.23.1 of the Google Photos app."

How to turn off automatic updates on your iPhone?

Here's how you can turn off automatic updates on your iPhone. Head to 'Settings' and select 'General.' Click on 'Software Update' and move to the 'Automatic Updates' section. You can now turn off 'Install iOS updates' option. However, it is advised to always update to the latest software since it brings bug fixes and crucial security improvements for your smartphone.