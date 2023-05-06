Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for May 6

Written by Akash Pandey May 06, 2023, 10:11 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Android OS (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX lets players grab a slew of in-game items using virtual currency, which can be obtained by shelling out a sizable amount of real money. However, not everyone is willing to spend resources and seek alternative methods of reward collection. As a result, game creators publish redeemable codes, helping individuals unlock several useful accessories for free. Check out the codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX rapidly gained popularity in India's Android ecosystem due to its enhanced visuals, rewards redemption program, and frequent updates.

The game has surpassed the 100 million download count and earned a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of five) on the Google Play Store.

Hence, the developers show their appreciation by giving away redeemable codes on a regular basis.

An individual can redeem each code just once

Players need to use their official gaming credentials to access Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page. The codes can't be redeemed using Guest IDs. Additionally, only players on Indian servers are permitted to claim the 12-digit alphanumeric codes. Each code can only be used once per person. The codes must be accessed within 12-18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for May 6

The Free Fire MAX codes for today ie. May 6 can help unlock rewards including royale vouchers, loot crates, weapons, premium bundles, skins, pets, gloo walls, diamonds, and more. Take a look at the codes. FS4RTGFTJY8O88, F0OLKJRY56YDFE, F2Q3E7RE45TFBN, FYJU8KU9OL0IUO. FP09OIKTJRTBFT, FYHGAF23Q3E4FG, FRTYJNYGUJKY8K, FU9O90OKJHDRTD. FRYHBFTYHNDRTR, FTFHJ8UYIKJT6Y, FERWEFVBNU8KJO, FKLHUIKUKRF66Y. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFBBCVQZ4MWA, FFCMCPSBN9CU.

Follow these steps to redeem the 12-digit codes

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption platform at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials to access your account. Now, enter a 12-digit code in the text field, and click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." You will receive an in-game item for each successful redemption. The reward can be collected through the game's mail/notification shelf.

Check out some Free Fire MAX alternatives

If Free Fire MAX isn't your thing, you may try other battle royale games that are available on the Google Play Store such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, New State Mobile, and Fortnite. These titles offer multiple playing modes.