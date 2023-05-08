Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 8: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2023, 09:58 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible in India only on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX debuted with graphical upgrades in 2021. The game quickly attracted a lot of players in India's Android ecosystem. Additionally, its exhilarating gameplay and visual enhancements helped it surpass 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Now, to retain the large fanbase, the game developers have implemented a rewards redemption program, which allows individuals to unlock rewards for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX lets players enjoy improved graphics and free in-game rewards.

The creators distribute redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing individuals to grab various rewards that could improve their performance and help them climb the leaderboard.

Generally, gamers can use real money to obtain in-game items. However, those unwilling to spend resources can use the redeemable codes to acquire bonuses.

Codes are valid for a limited timeframe

Free Fire MAX codes can only be redeemed via the rewards redemption page by using the official login credentials. Every redeemable code is valid once per individual. However, they can redeem multiple codes in one sitting. The alphanumeric codes are exclusive to gamers on the Indian servers. Players must redeem the 12-digit character set through the game's rewards redemption page within a limited duration.

Check out the codes for May 8

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid on Monday i.e. May 8. Use them to earn free supplies. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

To claim the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the game's rewards redemption page. Now, log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text box, and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be picked from the in-game mail section.

