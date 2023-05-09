Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 9: Redeem exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 09, 2023, 10:01 am 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX made its debut in 2021. It is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is banned in India at present. The creators of the game provide a wide range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. These in-game collectibles can either be purchased using real money or can be obtained for free using redeem codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has managed to score a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store and has hit the 100 million subscriber mark already. The game is currently available only to Android users in India.

The additional in-game items come in handy on the battlefield and enable players to improve their gaming strategies.

There are few rules for redeeming the codes

The alphanumeric redeem codes in Free Fire MAX are time sensitive and have to be redeemed within 12-18 hours. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website and using official login credentials. Guest IDs are not permitted. Players can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each code is encrypted for single-time use only.

Check out the list of additional in-game items

The redeem codes in Free Fire MAX provide free access to a number of bonus supplies. The list includes diamonds, weapons, protective gear, loot crates, pets, royale vouchers, and more.

Here are the codes for May 9

Check out the codes for today: FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, HNC9-5435-FAGJ.

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, first head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in using your registered Apple ID, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Twitter, or VK credentials. Now, enter any redeem code in the text box and tap 'Confirm,' and then select 'Ok.' Following every successful redemption, you will be able to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.