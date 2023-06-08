Technology

Meta Verified launched in India: Check subscription price and benefits

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 08, 2023, 10:53 am 3 min read

Meta Verified is available in India for Rs. 699 per month for (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta Verified, the paid verification program from Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram's parent company, has reached India. The company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, made the announcement through his Instagram broadcast channel. The paid tier was first introduced in Australia and New Zealand. It was later rolled out to the US. In India, the waiting list for the feature opened in March.

Why does this story matter?

Meta Verified is part of the company's plan to make 2023 a more efficient year. Meta has been struggling with advertising revenue due to Apple's privacy policy and persisting economic uncertainties.

It cut costs through multiple rounds of layoffs to offset its losses. Now, it is on the lookout for new sources of revenue, and Meta Verified is one of them.

India is the latest addition to the list

In his message, Zuckerberg said Meta Verified is available in India, the UK, and Canada. However, it was spotted in the UK last month and testing in Canada began last week. Therefore, India is the only new addition to the list. Like Twitter Blue, a Meta Verified subscription adds a blue tick to Facebook and Instagram accounts.

What are the benefits of Meta Verified?

The benefits of Meta Verified are not limited to the blue tick. The feature is aimed at creators to help them build their presence. Users who sign up for Meta Verified will get proactive protection from impersonation, direct access to customer service, exclusive stickers, and 100 stars every month. Indian subscribers will soon be able to contact customer support in Hindi as well.

Increased reach isn't part of Meta Verified anymore

Increased reach was one of the features of Meta Verified when it was introduced in Australia and New Zealand. The company, however, removed it from the subscription bundle for additional test countries. It isn't available in India as well.

Meta will let legacy blue ticks stay

How Elon Musk's Twitter dealt with legacy blue ticks was one of the most significant controversies of this year. It seems Meta isn't interested in following suit. Zuckerberg announced that "any previously verified account will maintain its status on Instagram and Facebook for free." Previously verified accounts passed through a "set of criteria to confirm their authentic presence," Meta said in a blog post.

Users must submit a government ID for verification

To be a Meta Verified subscriber, users should be at least 18 years old. The service is not available for businesses yet. Users will also need minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history. They will need to submit a government ID with a photo and name matching their accounts. Applicants must submit a selfie video as well.

How much does Meta Verified cost in India?

In India, Meta Verified is available for Rs. 699 per month on Android and iOS. It can be purchased via Instagram or Facebook. The company said it will introduce a web purchase option "in the coming months." It will cost Rs. 599 a month.