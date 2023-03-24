Technology

WhatsApp may soon let you to send video messages

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 24, 2023, 05:26 pm 2 min read

The new feature is currently under development

WhatsApp might allow you to send video messages in the near future, as per WABetaInfo. The feature should not be confused with video media files that you share. Unlike videos or pictures, you will not be able to save video messages or forward them to other chats. We might have to wait longer to access the feature since it is under development.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has clocked over two billion users across the globe. Given its popularity, the Meta-owned app is constantly at work to upgrade the user experience.

Earlier this week, the app introduced new group-related features and now, we are hearing about another big feature in the name of video messages.

We think the video messages feature can revamp the experience of WhatsApp.

Video messages can be up to 60 seconds long

The process to send a video message is similar to how you send voice clips. Just as how you record voice notes, you will have to push the camera button to tape a video message. While you cannot save or forward such messages, you will be able to take screenshots. Video messages can be up to 60 seconds long.

Video messages will be end-to-end encrypted

As is the case with calls and messages sent on WhatsApp, video messages will also be end-to-end encrypted which means only the sender and the receiver will be able to view the messages. The new feature is under development and is a part of the iOS beta update iOS 23.6.0.73. WhatsApp might launch this feature via a future update.

WhatsApp recently launched a desktop app for Windows

The Meta-owned app recently released a new desktop app for Windows. The new version of the app brings better calling features, among other enhancements. You can now place video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. It supports multi-device sync which allows you to use the app even if your phone is switched off.

WhatsApp is also working on other features

On the Android beta version, as part of the update 2.23.7.4, WhatsApp is testing a feature to limit polls to only one choice. The poll composer on the app now includes the option 'limit to only one choice.'