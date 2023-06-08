Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 8

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 08, 2023, 09:51 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has garnered immense popularity since it made its debut in September 2021. In order to eliminate monotony, the developers of the game provide an extensive range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. Those unwilling to spend on these rewards can access them for free using redeemable codes. Check out the codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The former is currently available only to Android users in India.

The additional in-game collectibles are useful during combat and help players improve scoreboard rankings.

The list of rewards includes weapons, protective gear, premium bundles, diamonds, loot crates, royale vouchers, and reward points, among others.

There are a few rules for redeeming the codes

Players have to follow a few ground rules to redeem the codes. First, users must log in to the official rewards redemption website using registered credentials only since guest IDs are not permitted. The alphanumeric redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release. Users can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each redeemable code is encrypted for a single-time use only.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for today: FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, UVX9-PYZV-54AC. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG.

How to redeem the codes?

Go to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in to your gaming account using your registered Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text field and select 'Confirm,' and then click 'Ok.' Following every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.

