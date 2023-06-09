Technology

Instagram's upcoming Twitter rival: Here's what it looks like

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 09, 2023, 11:43 am 3 min read

Instagram's Twitter rival is expected to be named 'Threads'

A social media showdown between Meta and Twitter is on the horizon. Last month, we found out that Meta's Instagram-based Twitter app could arrive as early as the end of June. Dubbed 'Project 92,' it aims to challenge Twitter in the microblogging space. Now, The Verge has shared screenshots of the app from an internal preview. Let's see what it looks like.

Why does this story matter?

The microblogging space was once a 'one-man show' with Twitter the clear frontrunner. The company's rivals got a boost after Elon Musk's take over as his controversial style alienated several users.

Despite the rise in competitors, Twitter remains the force to defeat. However, the entry of crowd-favorite Instagram could change that.

Additionally, it can also make Instagram more popular than it is.

The app looks like a mix of Instagram and Twitter

The screenshot shared by The Verge is not any different from the leaked marketing material we saw last month courtesy of Lia Haberman's ICYMI Substack newsletter. In the screenshot, we can see an SSO (single sign-on) page, a feed, and replies to a post. It looks like what you would get if you mix Instagram and Twitter.

What are the expected features of 'Project 92'?

Project 92's feed looks like Twitter's. Last month's leaked marketing material revealed that you will be able to make posts of 500 characters. You will also be able to attach links, photos, and videos up to five minutes long to your posts. Like Twitter, you will be able to engage with likes, replies, and reposts. But those are not Project 92's biggest attractions.

The app will be decentralized

Meta's new app will be decentralized. Like Mastodon, it will have ActivityPub integration. This means users on other apps with ActivityPub support will be able to search for your profile. Theoretically, you will also be able to take your account and followers to other apps. The decentralized nature of a Meta app is surprising at so many levels.

Users will be able to sign in with Instagram credentials

Another attractive feature of the app is the single sign-on. You will be able to use your Instagram username and password to sign into the app, which is also called 'Barcelona' internally. Your followers, handle, bio, and verification will transfer over from Instagram. That should make Meta's upcoming offering an attractive option for many. The app is expected to be called 'Threads' publically.