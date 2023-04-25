Technology

Twitter's new anti-shadowbanning labels go live: What is their significance

Twitter's new anti-shadowbanning labels go live: What is their significance

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 25, 2023, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Twitter's new labels will show why a tweet's visibility is limited

Earlier this month, Twitter announced its plan to introduce new labels to increase transparency on the platform. They show whether the company reduced the visibility of certain tweets. The labels are now live. The new feature is touted as part of "freedom of speech, not reach." Let's take a look at how significant the additions of these labels are to Twitter.

Why does this story matter?

A practice called 'shadowbanning' is popular among social media platforms. It is a content-moderation tactic that reduces the visibility of controversial content rather than removing it.

Twitter has been accused of this practice more than others. Twitter's current CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly assured users who have been shadowbanned he would get to the bottom of the issue.

The labels are visible to the public

Twitter's new labels will indicate whether a tweet's visibility has been limited. Authors and users will be able to see them. The company reduces the visibility of certain tweets because they can potentially violate its policies. The labels will show the policy a tweet can potentially violate. Initially, the labels are only for tweets that potentially violate Twitter's 'Hateful Conduct Policy.'

Labels bring a new level of transparency: Twitter

"These labels bring a new level of transparency to enforcement actions," Twitter said in its blog post. "This change is designed to result in enforcement actions that are more proportional and transparent for everyone on our platform," the company added.

Twitter's previous management was accused of strict shadowbanning

Remember the second part of Twitter Files? It revealed various tactics the company's previous management allegedly used to shadowban tweets and accounts. The previous regime had secret blacklists and used 'Visible Filtering' to moderate what users saw. Musk outed the company's dirty laundry to show how Twitter curbed free speech. The new visibility policy is a materialization of Musk's promises.

Labels are only for shadowbanned tweets

The visibility labels will be applied at the tweet level. That brings us to the question, what about shadowbanned accounts? Maybe Twitter has something in the pipeline to deal with that. There are also doubts about the labels attracting unwanted attention to certain tweets. However, once the novelty of the labels wears off, that should stop.

No censorship and no shadowbanning