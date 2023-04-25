Technology

What is Opera One browser and how to access it

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 25, 2023, 06:23 pm 2 min read

Opera One browser introduces a tab grouping feature (Photo credit: Opera)

Opera has introduced a new browser, dubbed Opera One, with a revamped design and more features. The latest version is set to replace the flagship Opera browser later this year. The prime highlight of Opera One, currently available as a developer preview, is the tab grouping facility called 'Tab Island.' It automatically categorizes search bars according to the content.

How does the tab grouping work?

Related tabs are grouped together into dedicated Tab Islands. For instance, if you are looking for art items across Etsy and Pinterest, they will be automatically categorized under an island. Each Tab Island has a different color, marked with a vertical bar. The tooltip feature makes it easy for you to find a specific tab within the browser.

Tab Islands can also be created manually

Tab Islands can also be created manually by dragging and dropping tabs between islands, which groups related search boxes together. The islands can be collapsed and expanded to make more room, with a single click.

Opera One uses a multithreaded compositor in its interface

The company adds that the Opera One browser incorporates a multithreaded compositor in its user interface, which can "handle advanced animations and transitions." This ensures a faster and smoother interface and eliminates the issues of lag. Joanna Czajka, product director at Opera said that the Tab Islands and other upcoming features, including a redesigned address bar, would aid in ensuring better performance.

There is not much information about the AI-centric features

Opera One also makes room for AI-based features in the browser sidebar, but the company has not revealed much information regarding the same. Opera mentions that the ChatGPT and ChatSonic integrations which were rolled out to the flagship browser in March will be enabled by default. As new features are being introduced, they will be grouped into a collapsable module, permitting easy access.

How to access Opera One?

The company said that this was the first iteration of Opera One. The new version will replace the company's flagship Opera browser on Windows, MacOS, and Linux later this year. You can download the early-access developer version of the new browser from the official website.