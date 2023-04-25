Lifestyle

Elon Musk earning over Rs. 80 lakh/month from his subscribers

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 25, 2023, 04:28 pm 2 min read

Musk earns $4/month from 24,700 subscribers

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and Twitter's most followed person with 136.5 million followers, is reportedly earning over Rs. 80 lahk every month from users who have subscribed to him. Musk has shared a screenshot of his Twitter profile that shows he has at least 24,700 subscribers who pay him $4 (Rs. 330) monthly. Here's more about his income from Twitter.

Check out Elon Musk's tweet revealing his subscribers

$4/month from 24,700 subscribers amounts to Rs. 80.9 lakhs

Musk had mentioned earlier that those who subscribe to him, for $4 per month, can "ask-me-anything" once every few weeks. NewsBytes has calculated that with 24,700 subscribers, Musk would earn a whopping $98,800 monthly, which is equivalent to Rs. 80.9 lakhs.

Musk gained this figure in just the past 10 days

The count of 24,700 subscribers may see an upward trend, as this figure is a mere 0.018% of his approximately 136.5 million followers. Musk enabled subscriptions on his account on April 15, which means thousands of users have subscribed to his paywalled content in just the past ten days. This indicates a potential for further growth in his subscribers in the future.

Musk has just rebranded existing 'super follows' as 'subscriptions'

The Twitter owner had earlier on April 13 announced the rebranding of the "Super Follows" feature as "Subscriptions." This feature allows users to monetize their accounts by charging their followers for exclusive content. The content may include long-form text, long-form videos, and subscriber-only Spaces. In addition, subscribers will be awarded special badges, indicating their support and loyalty to the content creator.

How will this new feature change your Twitter experience?

Twitter's new subscription feature allows content creators to earn money and provide exclusive content to their subscribers. If you don't purchase a subscription, you can still see their regular tweets by following them. This feature can potentially change the Twitter experience by offering more value to subscribers while allowing them to support their favorite content creators.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has implemented several new features

Since taking over as CEO of Twitter in October, Elon Musk has brought about significant changes to the platform. These include introducing Twitter Blue, which offers a blue checkmark to users who pay for a monthly membership, and reinstating the profiles of users that had been previously banned from the microblogging site. He also downsized the workforce by approximately 80%.