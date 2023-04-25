Lifestyle

5 homemade foot masks for salon smooth feet

5 homemade foot masks for salon smooth feet

Written by Sneha Das Apr 25, 2023, 02:25 pm 3 min read

These homemade masks will make your feet smooth and supple

Just like our skin and hair, our feet also require equal care and pampering to stay soft, nourished, and healthy. While there are several foot creams and pedicure treatments to treat dry skin and cracked heels, you can also try some natural and home remedies that are equally effective and safe. Here are five homemade foot masks for salon smooth feet.

Banana and honey foot mask

Rich in amino acids and vitamins A, B, C, and E, bananas treat dry and itchy skin on the feet and make them nourished and hydrated. It also treats cracked heels and tired toes. Mash ripe bananas and in a bowl, add honey and mix well. Apply the mixture to your feet and wrap it in plastic wrap. Rinse off after 15 minutes.

Oats, honey, and lemon foot mask

Apart from being a healthy breakfast item, oats can also exfoliate your feet and eliminate dead skin cells. The addition of lemon and honey will remove tan, moisturize your feet and brighten them. Add oats to a bowl along with honey and lemon juice and mix well. Massage the mixture on your feet in a circular motion. Wash off with lukewarm water once dry.

Gram flour, turmeric powder, and milk foot mask

This is every grandma's beauty secret, and it not only works on your face but also on your feet. It lightens complexion, soothes cracked heels, reduces tan, and gives you soft and supple skin. Add turmeric and gram flour in a bowl. Add milk and rose water and mix well. Apply this paste to your feet. Rinse off after 15-20 minutes with lukewarm water.

Cucumber, olive oil, and lemon

Packed with antibacterial properties, olive oil, and cucumber prevent foot infections and make it hydrated and nourished. Lemon juice acts as an effective cleanser and astringent that helps brighten your feet and eliminate dryness. Blend chopped cucumber, lemon juice, and olive oil into a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your feet. Wash it off with normal water after 20-25 minutes.

Avocado and olive oil foot mask

Packed with healthy fats and vitamins, avocado can moisturize your feet and make them soft and smooth. It also relaxes tired feet and helps heal cracked heels. Olive oil is also a natural emollient and soothes cracked and dry heels. Mash ripe avocado, add olive oil and mix well. Apply this mixture to your feet. Rinse it off after 15-20 minutes.