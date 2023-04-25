Lifestyle

Annoyed with gas and bloating? Try these easy home remedies

Annoyed with gas and bloating? Try these easy home remedies

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 25, 2023, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Bid adieu to gas and bloating with these home remedies

'Gas' what? These remedies are quick and easy! Although a natural formation in the body, gas can lead to various momentary health conditions like bloating, belching, burping, and flatulence, which could be embarrassing for some. And if you are someone who often experiences these issues, here are five natural and home remedies that you can try to get relief.

Ajwain or carom seeds

The thymol present in ajwain is an effective and homely way to treat gas and its consequent problems. All you have to do is, take half a teaspoon of it and gulp it down with a cup of lukewarm water. This helps in the proper digestion of food and clears your digestive system of gas, bloating, and acidity, and prevents stomach cramps.

Fennel, ginger, and cardamom

Fennel seeds, ginger, and cardamom pods/powder are three excellent herbs and spices that do wonders for your digestion process when consumed. Mix a teaspoon each of cardamom, ground ginger, and fennel seeds. Stir well to blend all the ingredients. Now take a teaspoon of this mixture and add it to a cup of lukewarm water. Add a pinch of asafoetida and drink twice daily.

Lime juice with baking soda

It is safe to say that lime juice with baking soda is your homemade version of Eno, and believe us, it helps treat gas. To make this, squeeze out one tablespoon of fresh lime juice and mix it with half a teaspoon of baking soda in one cup of water. Consume this post your meals to mitigate carbon dioxide formation.

Jeera (cumin) water

Jeera is abundant with certain essential oils that help you digest better. It also prevents the formation of gas in your tummy. Take a teaspoon of cumin seeds and boil them in about two cups of water for 15 to 20 minutes. Once done, leave it to cool and then strain the concoction before sipping on it after your meals.

Peppermint tea

This is a herbal tea that is great for your health as it treats bloating, acidity, and stomach cramps. Boil a cup of water in a pan and as you do that, add some peppermint leaves. Once boiled, let the mixture cool for some time to allow the leaves to get nicely infused. Strain the concoction and add honey if you like it sweet.