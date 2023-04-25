Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16' finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in legal trouble

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 25, 2023

Ishita Reha Gupta has accused Priyanka Chahar Choudhary of copying her designs (Photo Credit: Instagram/ @priyankachaharchoudhary, @ishitarehagupta)

Actor and Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is facing allegations of copying model and designer Ishita Reha Gupta's designs. Gupta has accused the Udaariyaan actor of copying her designs and styles. The matter has escalated to a level that Gupta might be considering a legal course of action against the actor. Here is everything to know about the fiasco.

Why does this story matter?

Choudhary recently posted a picture on her social media in a beige ruffle lehenga with stone work on it. Taking notice of the picture, Gupta alleged that Choudhary "stole" her design. The outfit that Choudhary wore was designed exclusively for her own fashion label.

While the actor hasn't responded to the allegations yet, her fans have come out in her support.

Choudhary might land in legal trouble

Gupta, in the past couple of days, has posted tweets accusing Choudhary of "copying" and "stealing" her design. Amidst these accusations, reports on Tuesday stated that Gupta might be seeking legal action against her. These reports were confirmed by a source to NewsBytes. However, an official word on it is yet to be out. Meanwhile, Choudhary or her team refrained from commenting.

Gupta accused Choudhary of 'stalking' and 'harassing,' too

Gupta accused Choudhary and her PR team of "stalking" and "harassment" on Sunday. Tagging Mumbai Police on Twitter, Gupta wrote: "I'm in UK now when I'm back in India I would like to pursue this as Priyanka and her PR team has been stalking and harassing me on social media daily and now they have stooped to this level to even false-accuse me (sic)."

Mumbai Police responded to Gupta's complaint

Choudhary's fans accused Gupta of pulling publicity stunt

After the matter came to light, Choudhary's fans came out in big support of the actor. Several of her fans accused Gupta of trying to grab attention under the garb of copying accusations. "She is doing (it) purposely for sure...All of the sudden she is after Priyanka regarding her dresses and other things...Donno (why) so she is doing it (sic)," wrote a fan.