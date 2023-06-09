Technology

Instagram is down again; Twitterati start meme fest

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 09, 2023, 11:26 am 1 min read

Instagram, Meta's popular social media platform, is down for several users across the globe. Many found out that videos posted as Stories and music are not loading. As is always the case, Instagram users took to Twitter to express their frustration. This has led to another meme fest on Twitter with Instagram at the center.

This is the second outage in two weeks

According to Downdetector, Indian users started reporting issues with Instagram from around 9 am. Users in other countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, have reported problems with the photo-sharing app. In India, there have been over 650 reports of Instagram outages so far. Interestingly, this is the second time Instagram has gone down in two weeks. Last time, its feed was frozen.

