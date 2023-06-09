Technology

ISRO aims to launch crewed Gaganyaan mission between 2024-2025

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 09, 2023, 11:14 am 2 min read

Gaganyaan will be India's first crewed mission to space

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided not to hurry with the Gaganyaan project, the crewed mission to space. The space agency wants to ensure it is a 'sure shot safe mission,' said ISRO Chairman S Somanath during the international conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS-2023). If everything goes according to plan, Gaganyaan will take off sometime between 2024 and 2025.

Why does this story matter?

Gaganyaan is one of ISRO's ambitious projects lined up in the near future. It will be India's first crewed mission to space, which would make India only the fourth nation to reach such a milestone.

The crewed spaceflight was originally scheduled to take off in 2022 but has faced a few setbacks and delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Gaganyaan mission about?

Under the Gaganyaan program, ISRO has planned two uncrewed missions and one manned mission. This project "will lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration program in the long run," per ISRO. The crewed Gaganyaan expedition will take three astronauts to the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) for three days and will bring them back to Earth with a splashdown in Indian waters.

'Two abort missions will take place this year'

ISRO wants to ensure that Gaganyaan is successful on its first attempt and for that, the space agency has enhanced testing in recent times. These trials also include additional abort missions to ensure crew safety. "So, two abort missions have to take place this year followed by an unmanned mission possibly by the beginning of next year," said Somanath.

First test for Gaganyaan crew module will happen in August

Among the positive developments since the delay caused by the pandemic is the completion of the human-rated LVM 3 rocket (Launch Vehicle Mark 3), which will launch the crew module on the Gaganyaan manned spaceflight, per Somnath. The first test for the Gaganyaan crew module will take place in August. It was earlier supposed to happen in July.

Major mission-related tests are carried out every week

The ISRO chief revealed that at least a few major tests related to the Gaganyaan mission were being carried out every week, and further stated that all engine test programs have been completed within ISRO. If ISRO manages to carry out all eight crucial tests without any issues, then the launch of the Gaganyaan crewed spaceflight will happen between 2024 and 2025.