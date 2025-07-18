'Hounded..for 10 years': Rahul Gandhi defends brother-in-law Robert Vadra 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of his brother-in-law Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against the businessman. The case pertains to a land deal in Gurgaon. Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi said that Vadra has been "hounded by this government for the last 10 years," calling the latest chargesheet a continuation of that "witch hunt."

Case details ED files chargesheet in Gurgaon land deal The ED on Thursday filed the chargesheet against Vadra for allegedly laundering "proceeds of crime" in a Gurgaon land deal. The agency has also attached 43 properties linked to him and his entities, including Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Apart from Vadra, the chargesheet names 11 others, including Onkareshwar Properties and its promoters/directors Satyanand Yajee and KS Virk.

Defense statement Vadra's office dismisses charges Vadra's office has dismissed the charges as a political witch hunt by the current government. They said he is yet to examine the Prosecution Complaint as the court in Delhi is yet to take cognizance of it. "As a law-abiding Indian citizen,...Vadra has always and will continue to extend his fullest cooperation to the authorities. He is confident that at the end of it all, the truth will prevail and he will be cleared of any wrongdoing," the statement added.

Case Case dates back to 2008 The money-laundering case involves a land sale in Shikohpur, Gurugram, that was carried out in February 2008 by Skylight Hospitality, when Vadra was a director. The company is accused of acquiring 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties for ₹7.5 crore. Four years later, in September 2012, the company sold the site to DLF, a real estate major, for ₹58 crore. The Congress government, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was in power at the time.