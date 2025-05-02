'Right to be heard': Court issues notice to Rahul, Sonia
What's the story
A Delhi court has sent formal notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne underlined the need to give the accused an opportunity to be heard, saying, "Right to be heard at any stage breathes life into a fair trial."
Notices were also issued to Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, M/s Young India, and M/s Dotex Merchandise Pvt. Ltd.
The next hearing will be on May 8.
Legal proceedings
Background of the case
The case was initiated after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint in June 2014, alleging criminal conspiracy and financial misconduct by senior Congress leaders in the matter of the now-defunct National Herald newspaper.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) then launched an investigation in 2021.
The ED's investigation revolves around the takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the parent company of National Herald, and the formation of Young Indian thereafter.
Company acquisition
Young Indian's role in the case
Young Indian is a not-for-profit company in which Sonia and Rahul reportedly own 38% stakes each.
The ED claims this structure was created for the indirect purchase of prime real estate assets worth over ₹2,000 crore that originally belonged to AJL.
The agency says Congress gave an unsecured loan of about ₹90cr to AJL, which was then transferred to Young Indian for a token ₹50L.
Financial misconduct
ED's allegations of money laundering
The Gandhis and other Congress stalwarts have been accused by the ED of laundering about ₹988cr through this deal.
The agency alleges that Young Indian took control of AJL and its properties, including prime real estate in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.
Recently, the ED moved to take possession of properties linked to AJL worth around ₹661 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Political vindictiveness
Congress party's response to ED's allegations
The Congress has alleged that the ED and the government are misusing investigative agencies to settle political scores.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently told party leaders in New Delhi that the party won't be intimidated by "a spirit of vendetta."
"You must have noticed how, as part of a big conspiracy, the names of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have been included in the case," he said.