What's the story

A Delhi court has sent formal notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne underlined the need to give the accused an opportunity to be heard, saying, "Right to be heard at any stage breathes life into a fair trial."

Notices were also issued to Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, M/s Young India, and M/s Dotex Merchandise Pvt. Ltd.

The next hearing will be on May 8.