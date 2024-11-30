Summarize Simplifying... In short Congress chief Kharge has called for unity and discipline within his party, highlighting the need for "tough decisions" to address the party's shortcomings.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on grassroots strengthening and addressing national economic issues like unemployment and inflation.

Kharge also urged for a fair electoral process, questioning the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines.

CWC meeting was held to analyze party's defeats

'Infighting hurting Congress': Kharge schools own party at key meet

By Chanshimla Varah 12:43 pm Nov 30, 202412:43 pm

What's the story Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for unity and discipline within the party at a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. The meeting was called to analyze the party's defeats in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections. Kharge stressed that infighting and anti-party remarks were undermining the party's success, saying "Unless we fight elections unitedly and stop making statements against each other, how will we be able to defeat our opponents politically?"

Strategy shift

Kharge calls for accountability, strategy evolution

Further, Kharge stressed the need for "tough decisions" to fix accountability and the party's shortcomings. He asked leaders to learn from their defeats in elections and formulate plans to counter rival propaganda and misinformation. The Congress chief also raised questions on the electoral process, saying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) made it "suspect." He urged the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections in India.

Grassroots focus

Kharge advocates grassroots strengthening, addresses economic issues

Kharge said that state assembly polls shouldn't be fought on national issues and called for strengthening the party's organizational structure from grassroots to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He said despite a favorable atmosphere during elections, it didn't translate into victory. The Congress chief also addressed economic issues, asserting that unemployment, inflation, and economic inequality remain pressing concerns in India.

Party discipline

Kharge highlights need for discipline, change within Congress

Kharge stressed the need to prepare for future polls beforehand and examine electoral rolls properly. He stressed on the need for discipline in the party while admitting that changes are required at all levels to make Congress stronger in the upcoming elections. "Therefore, it is important that we strictly follow discipline. We have to remain united under all circumstances," he said during the meeting.