Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently challenged the Congress party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, to publicly praise Balasaheb Thackeray, the late founder of the Shiv Sena party.

This comes amidst political tensions and on the 12th death anniversary of Thackeray, who was remembered by leaders across India, including PM Modi, for his contributions to Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This is the first time Gandhi has ever posted about the senior Thackeray

Rahul Gandhi 'remembers' Balasaheb Thackeray after PM Modi dares him

By Chanshimla Varah 06:10 pm Nov 17, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary on Sunday. "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family," he tweeted. Notably, this is the first time Gandhi has ever posted about the senior Thackeray on social media. While he did remember him, there was no praise for the Shiv Sena founder as challenged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political dare

PM Modi's challenge to Congress

Days ago, PM Modi had challenged the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) to get Congress to praise Balasaheb. "Mumbai is a city of self-respect, but a party in Maha Vikas Aghadi has handed over its 'remote control' to those who insulted Balasaheb Thackeray," he said. "That is why I challenged them to get the Congress to praise Balasaheb Thackeray. To date, these people have not been able to get the Congress and the 'shehzada' of Congress to praise Balasaheb," he added.

Political attack

Amit Shah's challenge to Rahul Gandhi

Launching a scathing attack on Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also challenged him to praise Veer Savarkar and Thackeray on November 15. "Aghadi is an army of liars. Rahul Baba, please praise your friend Uddhav Thackeray's father, the great Balasaheb Thackeray, for two minutes," Shah said addressing a rally in Hingoli. "Uddhav ji, if you have the courage, get Rahul Baba to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb," he added.

Tributes

Bal Thackeray's 12th death anniversary

Aside from Gandhi, political leaders across India paid homage to Balasaheb on his 12th death anniversary. PM Modi praised him as a "visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people." He added that Thackeray was a "firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos," and noted that his "bold voice and unwavering spirit continue to inspire generations."