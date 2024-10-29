Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharad Pawar, the NCP(SP) chief, has defended himself against accusations of causing family discord for political gain.

Sharad Pawar was campaigning for his grandnephew

'Will you break family for post': Sharad Pawar attacks Ajit

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:51 pm Oct 29, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Nationalist Congress Party (Secular) chief Sharad Pawar has blamed his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, for creating a rift in the family over political aspirations. The senior Pawar's comments came while he was campaigning for his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar, the NCP(SP) candidate from Baramati assembly segment. He also mimicked Ajit by pretending to wipe his eyes with a handkerchief during his speech.

Family values

Sharad Pawar addresses family rift allegations

Defending himself against charges of breaking the family, Sharad said, "My parents and brothers never taught me the sin of breaking the house (family)." He emphasized his role as a mentor and said he has handed over party affairs to the new generation. The NCP(SP) chief also advised against leaving colleagues for personal power gains, referring to Ajit's past actions.

Political ambitions

Sharad questions Ajit's political decisions

Sharad also questioned Ajit's decision to get the deputy chief minister's post despite having held the position four times before. "If you fail to get the position only once, will you break the house (family)?" he asked. He found it amusing that he was accused of breaking the family and asserted he never acted against anyone.

Family unity

Sharad Pawar vows to keep family united

Despite the differences in stands in his family, Sharad vowed to keep them together. He said Ajit's father stayed with him and attributed his career focus to his brothers' blessings. "I could concentrate on my job because of the blessings of my brothers. I won't discriminate against their children," he said. This assurance comes as Maharashtra gears up for heated assembly elections on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.