Ajit Pawar's wife v/s Supriya Sule likely in Lok Sabha poll

Meet Sunetra Pawar, likely candidate from Baramati against Supriya Sule

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:55 pm Feb 17, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, could contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A banner was recently put up in Baramati, the home turf of the Pawars, with a photograph of Sunetra declaring her as the next Lok Sabha member in the Pune district. So here is everything you need to know about the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president's wife.

Sunetra's background

Know about Sunetra

Sunetra comes from a political background, with her brother Padamsinh Patil being a senior politician and former minister. She is recognized for her social work in the Baramati region and founded the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO established in 2010. Moreover, she has been a think tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum (WEF) in France since 2011 and is a trustee for the educational institution Vidya Pratishthan.

Campaign underway

Sunetra's campaign in Baramati ahead of Lok Sabha polls

It's also learned that the NCP president has been actively supporting her work in the region, with a promotional vehicle displaying Sunetra's photo circulating the area. Additionally, flex banners reportedly featuring prominent images of the couple have been attached to the vehicle. If nominated by the NCP, Sunetra will compete against Supriya Sule, who has represented Baramati for three consecutive terms since 2009.

Twitter Post

You can check out those visuals here

Insights

Pawars' dominance in Baramati constituency

The Baramati seat has deep ties to the Pawar family. NCP founder Sharad Pawar won the Maharashtra legislative assembly elections from here in 1967, 1972, 1978, 1980, 1985, and 1990, and the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency in 1984, 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004. Meanwhile, Sharad's daughter, Supriya, has held the seat for the last three terms. Ajit also won the Baramati Lok Sabha elections in 1991 and later secured seven Vidhan Sabha terms between 1991 and 2019.