Politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks UN recognition for 'World Traitors Day'

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks UN recognition for 'World Traitors Day'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 20, 2023 | 03:21 pm 2 min read

Shiv Sena (UBT) has sought UN's recognition for 'World Traitors Day'

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday petitioned the United Nations to declare June 20 as "World Traitors Day" to mark the treachery on the original Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde—now the Maharashtra Chief Minister—and 40 other MLAs. Last year, on this day, the legislators rebelled against former CM Uddhav Thackeray, which resulted in his government falling and splitting the party.

Why does this story matter?

Shinde, along with his associates, rebelled against Thackeray in June 2022 and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become the CM. To recall, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra in 2019.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Raut blames BJP for 2022 rebellion

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Raut appealed to proclaim June 20 as "World Traitors Day." While describing the Shiv Sena's origin and contributions, he mentioned how the 40 MLAs, including Shinde, rebelled against MVA after allegedly being instigated by the BJP. Raut alleged that the BJP was to blame for the collapse of Maharashtra's coalition government in 2022.

Recognize 'World Traitors Day' like World Yoga Day: Raut

"Hence, I am appealing to you to make June 20 as World Traitors Day just as June 21 is observed as World Yoga Day. This must be done so that World remembers Traitors," he further said.

Full letter by Raut shared on Twitter

Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP observe 'Traitors Day,' police issues notice

According to reports, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP observed "Traitors Day" on Tuesday in Maharashtra to mark the 2022 rebellion by Shinde and others. Ahead of the scheduled program and protest by the two parties, the Mumbai Police issued a notice to workers, warning them not to hamper the law and order situation in the city.

Share this timeline