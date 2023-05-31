India

World wrestling body threatens WFI with suspension, condemns wrestlers' detention

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 31, 2023, 12:44 pm 3 min read

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has condemned the detention of protesting wrestlers

While the government's investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seems to be snail-paced, the United World Wrestling (UWW) has condemned the detention of protesting wrestlers. It expressed "disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations" against the WFI and threatened to suspend the federation if it doesn't hold elections within 45 days.

Why does this story matter?

The wrestlers have been protesting against Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, for over four months. On Sunday, security forces dragged and detained the protesters as they attempted to march to the new Parliament during its inauguration to draw attention to their demand. Singh is an MP of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been accused of protecting him.

Hold elections within 45 days or...: UWW

Urging the authorities to conduct an impartial probe into the allegations, the UWW said that it "will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI." It said if the WFI fails to hold elections within 45 days, it will be suspended and the wrestlers will compete under a neutral flag.

UWW reallocated Asian championships from India to Kazakhstan

The UWW underlined that it had already taken a step in this matter by relocating the Asian Wrestling Championships from Delhi to Astana, Kazakhstan, in February. It also noted that Singh has been put aside and is currently not in charge of the WFI. It said it will meet the protesting wrestlers to understand their condition and reaffirm its support for a fair resolution.

Wrestlers give 5-day ultimatum to government

On the same day the UWW threatened action, the wrestlers gathered at the banks of the Ganga River in Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse their medals as a mark of protest against the government's inaction. However, after a discussion with farm leader Naresh Tikait, they decided to hold back the plan and gave a five-day ultimatum to the government to act on their demand.

Ayodhya seers to rally in Singh's support

Meanwhile, seers from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya have announced a rally on June 5 in Singh's support. They said they will also protest against the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, claiming that it "has many loopholes". Notably, Singh announced a rally in Ayodhya on June 5, reportedly as a show of strength. However, the BJP has distanced itself from the rally.