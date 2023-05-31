India

Around 150 medical colleges may lose national recognition: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 31, 2023, 11:13 am 2 min read

Reportedly, 40 colleges have already lost recognition

Around 150 medical colleges nationwide may lose recognition of the National Medical Commission (NMC), a regulatory body for India's medical education and professionals, reported NDTV, quoting sources. The action could be taken due to non-compliance with rules and inadequate faculty. Reportedly, 40 colleges have already lost recognition and must prove to the NMC that they are following set standards.

Colleges of 8 states under NMC's radar

According to the report, the medical colleges on the NMC's radar are in Gujarat, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, and West Bengal. Sources told NDTV that the colleges have the option to appeal to the NMC within 30 days. If it gets rejected, then colleges can approach the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Mansukh Mandaviya warned of action in December

The report said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had warned of strict action against the medical colleges for not following rules in December last year. "We have to give quality education to students, we have to produce good doctors," he had said. Notably, the derecognition of 150 colleges could trigger a crisis in India, where medical institutions are already limited.

22 AIIMS in 2023, compared to 7 in 2014: Data

As per the central government data, the number of medical colleges in India is 660 in 2023, compared to 387 in 2014. During this period, the number of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) increased to 22 from seven. The number of under-graduation (MBBS) and post-graduation seats has also doubled to 1,01,043 and 65,335, respectively.