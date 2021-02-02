Last updated on Feb 02, 2021, 11:11 am

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) took a bright spot in the Union Budget as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave it a hike of Rs. 310 crore. Last year, the government approved an outlay of Rs. 3,490 crore for the prestigious facility in New Delhi and took it to Rs. 3,800 crore yesterday. The health sector, in general, got the much-needed boost.

Using money 'An increased outlay will help transform hospital for better'

Welcoming the increase, doctors said the money will be used to ramp up infrastructure, that the hospital is in dire need of. "There is a large-scale expansion of infrastructure taking place at AIIMS. An increased outlay will help complete that and transform the hospital for the better," a senior doctor told TOI. AIIMS plans to push surgery and geriatric blocks into operation soon.

Details Centre treated other hospitals similarly, Safdarjung's Budget swelled as well

The Budget of other notable hospitals in Delhi also saw an increase. Safdarjung Hospital's outlay saw an increase from Rs. 1,318 crore to Rs. 1,515 crore; Ram Manohar Lohia was allocated Rs. 950 crore; whereas Lady Hardinge Medical College and Sucheta Kriplani Hospital got Rs. 600 crore and Rs. 145 crore respectively. In total, Rs. 2,23,846 crore was set aside for "health and well-being," an increase of 137%.

Increase The government plans to take a holistic approach toward healthcare

As she made the announcement in the Parliament that the Budget for health and well-being has been increased, Sitharaman also explained that the government will take a holistic approach. The focus, she said, would be on three areas namely preventive health, curative health, and well-being. "Progressively, as institutions absorb more, we shall commit more," the Finance Minister assured.

Scheme 'Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat' scheme announced to strengthen healthcare

Sitharaman's Budget also announced the launch of a new scheme, named PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat, which aims to upgrade primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems; strengthen the existing systems, as well as create new institutions. Rs. 64,180 crore was announced for this initiative. Separately, the Finance Minister provided Rs. 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccination, saying that she will give more funds if required.

What she said Healthcare infrastructure not just about building hospitals: Sitharaman