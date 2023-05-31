India

India reports 309 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 31, 2023, 10:47 am 1 min read

India's total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 4.49 crore on Wednesday, with 309 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. Meanwhile, the country's active COVID-19 caseload now stands at 4,222, accounting for 0.01% of total infections. The death toll reached 5,31,870 with three fatalities, as per the data.

588 people recovered from COVID-19

Official data also showed 588 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to over 4.44 crore and the recovery rate to 98.81%. The top five states to report COVID-19 cases are Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Goa. Over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India since the nationwide inoculation drive began in January 2021.