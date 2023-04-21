India

COVID-19: India records 11,692 cases, 28 deaths in 24 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 21, 2023, 10:39 am 1 min read

The active caseload in the country stands at 66,170

India registered a single-day rise of 11,692 COVID-19 cases, a 7.14% drop from Thursday, taking the tally to 4,48,69,684, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday. The death toll from the deadly virus increased to 5,31,258 with 28 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. The active caseload in the country stands at 66,170.

Recovery rate recorded at 98.67%

As per the official data, 4,42,72,256 people have also recovered from COVID-19, and the recovery rate was recorded at 98.67%. Since the vaccination drive began in the country, over 220.66 crore doses have been administered to citizens. Notably, the XBB.1.16 sub-variant of Omicron, called Arcturus, appears to be the driving force behind the sudden surge in COVID-19 infections in India.