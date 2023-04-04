Lifestyle

You can name the 4 newly-born cheetah cubs: Here's how

You can name the 4 newly-born cheetah cubs: Here's how

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 04, 2023, 04:20 pm 3 min read

Pour in your suggestions with four cute names for these adorable cubs (Photo credit: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

The ultimate name game begins! Remember the cheetahs brought from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park? Well, we have good news! Reports convey that one of the cheetahs has given birth to some adorable cubs in the national park recently. And the onus to name them is on you! Yes, there's a whole competition happening for the same, so here's your chance.

Siyaya and Freddie gave birth to 4 baby cheetahs

After more than 70 long years of their extinction, India finally managed to witness the mewing and waddling of four cheetah cubs on March 24. All thanks to Siyaya and 'rockstar' Freddie, two of the cheetahs that were brought from Namibia. The country is in great joy as the hopes to revive the cheetah population look bright and promising now.

Wonderful moment in India's wildlife conservation history: PM Modi

As Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav ecstatically announced the birth of four cheetahs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that it is a "wonderful moment in India's wildlife conservation history." According to an officer in Kuno National Park, the cubs are healthy and the entire family is responding well to their new environment. The genders of the cubs aren't known yet.

#MyGovtContest: Name the 4 cubs, competition closes soon

Celebrating this long-awaited moment, the government has launched a contest to name the four cubs. Taking it to Twitter, the citizen engagement platform of the Government of India tweeted "#Participate in the #MyGovContest and give a name to the four adorable cheetah cubs. Let's show some love to these majestic creatures!" 1248 responses have already been received as the competition closes on April 30.

Here's where you can participate!

Here's how you can participate in the contest

To participate in this contest, all you have to do is go to the official website of MyGovIndia (www.mygov.in), scroll down to the "Get Involved" section, and click on "Do/Task." Once done, you will see below some online and on-ground tasks including "Name the four newly-born cheetah cubs at Kuno." Click on it, log in with your MyGov credentials, and participate.

The government launched a similar competition last year

When the eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Kuno National Park, PM Modi organized a similar naming competition in 2022. While he named one of them Asha, the other seven were named Elton, Freddie, Oban, Siyaya, Tbilisi, Sasha, and Savannah based on the suggestions he received. Unfortunately, Sasha died of a kidney ailment on March 27, three days after the four cubs were born.