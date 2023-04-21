India

Fuel prices revised in Mumbai, other major cities: Check rates

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 21, 2023, 10:23 am 3 min read

Here's all you need to know about Friday's petrol and diesel prices in India

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on Friday in the figures across major cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi, as fuel prices continued their ten-month streak of rate stability. However, cities have also witnessed fluctuations in fuel prices across the country. So, here is a detailed list of all the latest fuel prices across India as of Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Petrol and diesel prices vary by state due to a variety of factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), local taxes, freight charges, and so on.

The last nationwide change in diesel and petrol prices occurred on May 21 last year, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on diesel by Rs. 6 per liter and Rs. 8 per liter on petrol.

Petrol, diesel prices drop in Uttar Pradesh

Per government oil companies, petrol is being sold at Rs. 96.65 a liter (cheaper by 27 paise) in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar on Friday. Meanwhile, diesel is cheaper by 26 paise and is sold at Rs. 89.82 a liter. In Ghaziabad, petrol and diesel prices are costlier by 32 and 30 paise, and are sold for Rs. 96.58 and Rs. 89.75 a liter.

Fuel prices went up in Bhopal, Dehradun, Mangalore

According to the news outlet News18, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol on Thursday at Rs. 111.76, while Andaman and Nicobar had the lowest price at Rs. 84.10. In Hyderabad, petrol was priced at Rs. 109.66 and Rs. 96.57 in Lucknow. Furthermore, Bhopal, Dehradun, and Mangalore reported a spike in fuel prices; Indore, Nashik, Pune, and Coimbatore, on the other hand, saw prices drop.

Details on Friday's city-wise petrol prices

As per the latest rates, petrol is priced at Rs. 101.94 in Bengaluru, Rs. 96.20 in Chandigarh, Rs. 102.86 in Chennai, and Rs. 96.66 in Gurugram. While petrol prices in Kolkata are set at Rs. 106.03; it is being sold at Rs. 96.54 in Lucknow, Rs. 106.31 in Mumbai, Rs. 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs. 96.65 in Noida.

Details on Friday's city-wise diesel prices

As for the diesel prices on Friday, it is being sold at Rs. 87.89 in Bengaluru, Rs. 84.26 in Chandigarh, Rs. 94.46 in Chennai, Rs. 89.54 in Gurugram, Rs. 92.76 in Kolkata, Rs. 89.81 in Lucknow, Rs. 94.27 in Mumbai, Rs. 89.62 in New Delhi and Rs. 89.82 in Noida.

Know about crude oil prices

Crude oil prices also continued to fall, and Brent crude is now $2 cheaper in the last 24 hours. Over the past two days, its costs have decreased by $4 per barrel. Per reports, Brent crude has lost nearly $2 to reach the price of $80.89 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate rate also decreased to $77.29 per barrel in the global market.