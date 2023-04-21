India

From Kejriwal to Adityanath: Top Indian politicians lose Twitter verification

From Kejriwal to Adityanath: Top Indian politicians lose Twitter verification

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 21, 2023, 10:14 am 1 min read

Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee are among those who lost Twitter blue tick

Numerous high-profile people in India, including renowned politicians and chief ministers, have lost the "blue tick" mark on Twitter after the social networking platform implemented a subscription. Notable names that have lost their verification badges include Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, and prominent political personalities like former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.

Why does this story matter?

Following the announcement of Twitter's plans to remove the old verification badges, the social media company extended the deadline to Thursday to give verified users more time to decide if they wanted to pay for the service.

According to the news agency Reuters, only a tiny fraction of approximately 1% of Twitter's users subscribed to "Twitter Blue."

Details on who lost their Twitter 'blue tick'

Not just political leaders but the official handles of political parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also lost their blue tick on the micro-blogging site. Furthermore, the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Sharma, etc., are among other key personalities who also lost their Twitter verification badge.