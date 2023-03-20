Lifestyle

Screenshot of man's unfortunate work history goes viral

Mar 20, 2023

All the companies the man joined failed

People usually switch jobs to get a better position or better pay scale. However, with the ongoing recession and a huge number of layoffs taking place in companies, the job market is currently unstable and people have been suffering a lot. Interestingly, a LinkedIn profile of a man went viral on social media because of the number of jobs he switched over the years.

The profile was shared by Bloomberg journalist Trung Phan

All the companies the job seeker worked at failed which stunned most social media users. The profile was shared on Twitter and LinkedIn by Trung Phan, a journalist at Bloomberg. The person's profile shows his list of employment since March 2012. He started with a blood testing start-up Theranos in 2012 which was shut down due to fraud allegations. He left in 2017.

Just a series of unfortunate events

an outrageous Linkedin work history pic.twitter.com/1dooeAZs9Q — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 18, 2023

Both FTX and WeWork collapsed after the man joined

After five years of employment with Theranos, the man joined WeWork in April 2017. Two years later, the company collapsed after being forced to disown its IPO because investors expressed concerns over the firm's financial debt, stability, and corporate governance practices. However, in 2021, the company's financial position improved. In 2020, the man joined FTX, a cryptocurrency company, which also failed in 2022.

The man is currently working at Credit Suisse

After leaving FTX, the man joined Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and worked there for seven months. And then SVB failed in March this year. According to the screenshot shared by the journalist, the man is currently working at Credit Suisse which was acquired by UBS Group. Credit Suisse also went through financial turmoil after the man joined the company this month.

Many LinkedIn users questioned whether the man's account was real

As soon as the screenshot went viral on social media, several Linkedin users questioned whether the man's profile was genuine. "I sincerely hope it's a joke. If not, the person needs to write a 'what not to do' book!" one user commented. "Hope they get back on their feet soon. And immediately update me on where they landed," another user wrote.