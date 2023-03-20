Lifestyle

Stressed? Watch out for these 5 physical symptoms

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 20, 2023, 05:42 pm 2 min read

The surprising ways stress shows up in your body

You may be blaming your overuse of smartphones for distorting your sleep cycle or giving you that irritating headache. However, the truth may be slightly different. Sometimes, too much stress can manifest physical symptoms like these. Being aware of the common symptoms induced by stress can help you manage them effectively. Here are five physical signs that you are more stressed than you thought.

Hair loss

Your body produces cortisol when you are under stress, which disrupts your regular cycle of hair growth. As a result, hair follicles enter the resting phase early which can lead to hair loss and shedding. In certain situations, stress-related hair loss may be temporary and reversible, but in others, it may be permanent. Here are five things you can do to prevent hair fall.

Sweating more than usual

The body naturally regulates its temperature by sweating, but excessive sweating can be a sign of stress or anxiety. You may experience sweating on your face, feet, underarms, or hands. While under stress, your body releases hormones that raise your body temperature, blood pressure, and pulse, which might cause you to start sweating. However, this sweating caused by stress has no odor.

Digestive issues

When you are stressed, your body goes into a fight-or-flight mode. That means the blood that is required to handle digestion, which the body thinks is of lesser priority at the moment, is diverted to the muscles and heart, a higher priority. This process slows down your gastrointestinal system, leading to digestive issues like bloating, heartburn, and nausea.

Disturbed sleep schedule

Experiencing too much stress can negatively impact your sleep quality and schedule. Our stress hormones are designed to keep us awake and keep our nervous system on its toes. When our nervous system isn't able to calm down, our mind and body don't return to the resting phase. If you are experiencing difficulty falling asleep, here's how you can get a good night's sleep.

Chest pain

On experiencing chest pain, it is always better to get yourself checked, just in case it turns out to be a heart-related issue. Though, sometimes, chest pain can get triggered due to stress. And this sudden pain can in return induce stress, given the heart health concern. If you want to work on this, these five techniques will help you keep stress at bay.