Coronavirus: India adds 4,000 more deaths as Maharashtra clears backlog

Maharashtra added 3,656 more COVID-19 deaths, including 35,09 previous fatalities.

India on Wednesday reported nearly 4,000 more fatalities as Maharashtra reconciled its official tally. The state added 3,656 more deaths, including 147 deaths on Tuesday and 3,509 backlog deaths that had gone unreported. India also reported over 42,000 new COVID-19 cases, up by 40% compared to the day before, when the country witnessed a 125-day low of 30,093 fresh infections. Here are more details.

India's tally crosses 3.12 crore; 4.18 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,12,16,337 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,18,480. So far, 3,03,90,687 patients have recovered, while 4,07,170 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 42,015 new infections, 36,977 more discharges, and 3,998 fresh fatalities. 41,54,72,455 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

40% new cases in Kerala alone

Maharashtra reported 6,910 new COVID-19 cases along with 7,510 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 16,848 new cases and 12,052 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,464 new cases and 2,706 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,904 new cases and 2,439 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,498 new cases and 2,201 recoveries.