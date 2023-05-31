India

Maintain peace for 15 days: Amit Shah requests Kuki groups

Maintain peace for 15 days: Amit Shah requests Kuki groups

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 31, 2023, 10:31 am 2 min read

Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in Manipur and ordered strict action against activities disturbing the peace

On a four-day visit to strife-torn Manipur to find the road to normalcy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in the state on Tuesday and ordered strict action against activities disturbing the peace. He is scheduled to visit Moreh and Kangpokpi on Wednesday to interact with local delegations and later hold a press conference. Meanwhile, a Congress delegation will also reach Manipur.

Why does this story matter?

Widespread ethnic violence has engulfed Manipur for over a month as clashes broke out between the state's tribal communities and the majority Meiteis, who have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

While tribal groups have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and the state government of systemic failure and backing the Meiteis, the government insists the clash is only between two communities.

Shah met with Meitei and Kuki groups

On Tuesday, Shah held nine meetings with various Kuki and Meitei groups and sought reconciliation among the communities. He also held a meeting with officials of the Manipur Police, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and the Indian Army. He later met tribal leaders and civil society groups in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur after meeting with Meira Paibi—a group of Meitei women leaders—and others in Imphal.

Will find a political solution within 15 days: Shah

He also held talks with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) and met five Kuki BJP MLAs. He asked them to maintain peace for the next 15 days and promised a permanent political solution for the state's tribals. Echoing the demands of tribal groups, the ITLF pressed for a separate administration and the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.

Will return medals if territorial integrity compromised: Manipuri sportspersons

In a memorandum to Shah, as many as 13 international and national award-winning sportspersons from Manipur threatened to return their medals if the state's territorial integrity is compromised by the demand for a separate administration for tribals. The sportspersons urged Shah to restore peace and take stern action against Kuki militants, whom Chief Minister N Biren Singh called "terrorists" earlier.