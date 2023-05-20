India

'If you've guts...': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee dares CBI over summons

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 20, 2023, 02:59 pm 4 min read

CBI has summoned Mamata Banerjee's nephew TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over SSC scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. In response, he stated he would fully cooperate with the inquiry but questioned the timing of the summons. Following the CBI summons, Banerjee halted his 60-day statewide yatra and returned to Kolkata for the questioning on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

Banerjee, the TMC general secretary, is the latest in a string of opposition leaders summoned by the CBI.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the now-suspended TMC leader and former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in the case. The TMC had condemned the arrest as a "ploy" to "harass" political opponents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, claimed the TMC "sponsored large-scale irregularities" in school recruitment.

'Question me in front of media': Banerjee to CBI

On the CBI summons, Banerjee said, "If you have the guts, you question me tomorrow in front of the media." "Make two stages. One for questioning and one for the gallows. If, during questioning, [you] can prove even an ounce...that because of me Bengal's image...has been tarnished, then send me to the gallows and set an example. I'm giving you a challenge," he said.

Banerjee accused probe agencies of targeting his family

Banerjee also accused the probe agencies of targeting him and his family for the last three years. "Whether it's me or anyone around me, no one has been spared. Even my lawyers have faced ED and CBI. Even my wife. Everyone who is close to me, including my secretary, has been summoned by the ED because they want to tame me," he alleged.

Summons came after Calcutta HC dismissed Banerjee's plea

The CBI issued the summons on Friday after the Calcutta High Court denied Banerjee's request for a recall of its earlier ruling stating that he could be questioned by law enforcement authorities, including the CBI and ED, regarding the SSC recruitment scam. Banerjee's lawyers requested an immediate hearing of the petition before the high court's division bench on Friday, but the court declined.

Banerjee named in scam after accused Kuntal Ghosh's testimony

Banerjee's name in the recruitment scam came up last month when an accused, TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh, reportedly said the CBI threatened him to name Banerjee. Ghosh had also written a letter to the high court over the matter. However, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, in his order on April 13, said that Ghosh, as well as Banerjee, could be questioned by the central agencies.

Supreme Court too intervened in the matter

Banerjee's lawyers contested Justice Gangopandhyay's ruling in the Supreme Court. Following the apex court's directive to the then-acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, TS Sivagnanam, on April 28, the petition was heard by Justice Amrita Sinha, who declined to offer Banerjee any relief.

CM Mamata Banerjee backs nephew

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee filled in for Banerjee, her nephew, to address a rally at Bankura on Friday. Addressing her party supporters virtually from the Kolkata residence, the TMC supremo said she would lead the party outreach initiative in the absence of Banerjee. "BJP is after everyone in our party and my family, but we are not afraid of them," she said.

What do we know about SSC scam?

In July 2022, the SSC scam gained the limelight after the TMC sacked Chatterjee following his arrest by the ED. Allegedly, recruitment in government schools was done in exchange for bribes, and the scam occurred throughout Chatterjee's stint as the education minister. There have been allegations of irregularities in hiring teaching and non-teaching personnel in connivance with TMC leaders and ministers.