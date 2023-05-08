Politics

Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje trashes Gehlot's claim, denies saving his government

Vasundhara Raje hit back at CM Ashok Gehlot's claim that she helped salvage his government in 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday hit back at state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's claim that she helped salvage his government in 2020 amid a political rebellion, calling it a conspiracy against her. She said Gehlot is lying out of fear of losing the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, while adding that nobody insulted her as much as Gehlot.

Why does this story matter?

Political crossfire has increased in Rajasthan as the state Assembly elections are nearing.

In 2020, infighting within the Congress resulted in a political crisis that saw then-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs revolt against Gehlot's government.

The month-long crisis was averted after the party's central leadership intervened and removed Pilot as the deputy CM and the party's state chief.

Didn't support unethical move: Gehlot on Raje, Kushwah, Meghwal

Gehlot claimed that Raje and BJP MLAs Shobharani Kushwah and Kailash Meghwal didn't support those who tried to topple his government. According to Gehlot, they stated that "it has never been our tradition to topple an elected government on the basis of money." Gehlot's remarks sent the message that Raje, Kushwah, and Meghwal went against their party to help their rivals.

I refused to topple Shekhawat's government: Gehlot

Shah, Pradhan, Shekhawat distributed money in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Speaking at a rally, Gehlot also accused Union cabinet ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of conspiring and distributing money to his MLAs. He said, "I advised our MLAs that even if they spent some of the money taken, they should inform us. I will give you money and tell the All India Congress Committee (AICC) but don't take BJP's money."

Return BJP's money: Gehlot to rebel MLAs

Gehlot added, "If you will keep their money, they will scare you later, threaten you...They took away 25 MLAs." During the 2020 political crisis, it was rumored that Pilot was in talks with the BJP to topple the Congress government and clinch the CM's chair. It was also speculated that Raje helped Gehlot as she knew she wouldn't be made the CM.

Gehlot not acting on Raje government's corruption: Pilot

Last month, despite a warning from Congress's high command, Pilot sat on a daylong fast, accusing Gehlot of not acting against corruption that allegedly occurred during Raje's government. Notably, since 2003 the CM's chair has been shuttling between Gehlot and Raje every five years.