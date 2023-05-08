Politics

Bengaluru: BJP worker attacked, Tejasvi Surya claims Congress's hand

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 08, 2023, 12:18 pm 3 min read

Tejasvi Surya demanded action after attack on BJP worker in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya claimed that Congress workers attacked one of its party workers in the city's BTM layout on Sunday night. The injured BJP worker was later hospitalized and is currently undergoing treatment. Tejasvi further accused former Congress corporator Manjunath Reddy and his son of being behind the attack.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just a few days before Wednesday's much-anticipated Karnataka polls.

Furthermore, the alleged attack on the BJP worker came right after the roadshows in Bengaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and Sunday.

Notably, the saffron brigade came to power in the state by toppling the coalition government of Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress in 2019.

Injured BJP worker identified as Harinath

As per reports, a clash between the Congress and the BJP workers occurred on Sunday evening in Madiwala, where a BJP worker named Harinath was seriously injured. Following the incident, Surya visited Madiwala Police Station along with Harinath's daughter and demanded immediate action on the matter. The saffron brigade leader also alleged that a similar attack happened against Harinath in 2018.

Surya visits hospital to see injured BJP worker

The BJP MP also paid a visit to the hospital to check on the injured BJP worker. "Our karyakarta Harinath is brutally assaulted by Congress rowdies in BTM Layout. He is now in the hospital," Surya said in a tweet. "Harinath has clearly mentioned that he was assaulted by ex-corporator Manjunath Reddy. Yet no action till now," he added.

Twitter post by Surya

Surya confirms FIR filed at Madiwala Police Station

While revealing the legal action taken in the matter, Surya said, "I am at Madiwala Police Station now along with Harinath's daughter. Two years ago when similar attempt on his life was made, FIR was filed." "Guess what the BTM Layout police did? Arrest the victim Harinath himself! 7 hours after the registration of FIR, no action, no arrest," he added.

Tweet by the Bengaluru South MP

Police assured that suspects will be arrested: BJP MP

He further stated that the police promised to arrest the suspects by Monday morning. "DCP South East came to Madiwala Police Station. He assured that suspects will be arrested before 7:30am," he said. "If the promised arrests are not made, the simple conclusion is that the concerned authorities facilitated the absconding of the suspects by not acting within time," added Surya.

Modi's Bengaluru visit ahead of election day in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the prime minister held yet another roadshow on Sunday in Bengaluru ahead of this week's election in 224 Karnataka constituencies on Wednesday. It is also worth noting that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner, and all eyes are currently on Karnataka, which plays a significant role in South Indian politics.