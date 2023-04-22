Politics

Kejriwal hails Satya Pal Malik's 'courage' after CBI summons

Apr 22, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday applauded former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for his "great courage" in "times of fear" and said the entire country supported him, reported PTI. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's remarks came after Malik was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged insurance scam case in the union territory.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI reportedly summoned Malik as a witness in an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had leveled corruption charges in awarding two contracts— a medical insurance scheme for government employees, and Rs. 2,200 crore worth of civil work for the Kiru hydroelectric power project.

He even claimed that a Rs. 300-crore bribe was offered for clearing files during his stint.

'Proud of you': Kejriwal to Malik

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "The entire country is with you. You have shown great courage in these times of fear, sir. He is a coward, hiding behind CBI." "He is illiterate, corrupt, and a traitor. He cannot compete with you. You go ahead, sir. Proud of you," he added, without taking any names. However, Kejriwal was responding to a fake account of Malik.

Check out the Twitter post by Kejriwal

Malik's fake account posted information about CBI summons

Notably, several reports this week suggested that Malik's original Twitter handle is "@SatyapalMalik6" and not "@Satyapalmalik_." The AAP supremo was responding to the latter, which has now been deleted by the platform. Reportedly, the fake account, pretending to be Malik, said the CBI had called him as it needed some "information" and "clarifications" regarding the alleged insurance scam case.

Malik recently leveled severe allegations against PM Modi

The agency's move comes barely a week after Malik, in an interview with The Wire, accused PM Narendra Modi of silencing him about the Home Affairs Ministry's failures that led to the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Malik, once a savior for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also claimed that Modi had "no real problem with corruption."