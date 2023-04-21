India

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Indians stranded in Sudan

Apr 21, 2023

More than 400 people have been killed in the ongoing clashes in Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level meeting to assess the situation in Sudan and asked concerned authorities to prepare contingency evacuation plans for Indians stranded there. According to reports, the meeting included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Ambassador of India to Sudan Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal among several others.

A government statement said that Modi reviewed a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground regarding the safety of over 3,000 Indians who are presently in Sudan. The prime minister emphasized that staying in close communication with neighboring countries in the region is important. Notably, the Centre previously said that the situation in Sudan was "very tense" and movement was very risky.

More than 400 people have been killed in the ongoing clashes between the regular army and a paramilitary group in Sudan. In the unfortunate incident, a 48-year-old man from Kerala fell victim to a stray bullet during the violence last week. Meanwhile, leaders from all around the world have urged the clashing forces to "immediately end hostilities without precondition."