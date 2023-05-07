Politics

Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat forum backs Congress ahead of assembly polls

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 07, 2023, 04:47 pm 2 min read

The Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat forum has reportedly issued an official statement extending its support to the Congress in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday (May 10). According to the news agency ANI, the forum urged all the Lingayat community members to vote for the grand old party. This is being seen as a major boost for the Congress in Karnataka's crucial Lingayat-dominated regions.

Why does this story matter?

Campaigning is in full swing in Karnataka before the election day, while the parties are also keeping an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

To recall, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state by toppling the coalition government of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in 2019.

Notably, no party has managed to win two consecutive terms in Karnataka.

Significance of Lingayat community's support toward Congress

The Lingayats have traditionally been a critical determinant of electoral outcomes in the state, with the community usually siding with the saffron brigade in the past. While several Lingayat-dominated areas of Karnataka are considered to be strongholds of the BJP, its support to the grand old party now might significantly change the political dynamics in the state.

Details on Lingayat-dominated parts of Congress

The Lingayat community is primarily concentrated in the state's northern region, namely in the Gadag, Belagavi, and Dharwad districts. According to reports, the community also has a fairly large presence in Karnataka's Gulbarga, Bijapur, Bagalkot, Raichur, and Bidar. Furthermore, the Lingayats inhabit vast swathes of South Karnataka, mainly Mandya, Mysuru, and Bengaluru, in large numbers.

Jagadish Shettar's recent meeting with Lingayat seers

Jagadish Shettar, a prominent Lingayat leader from the Congress, met with seers of the community on Friday in Hubbali, seeking their support for the party. Shettar, who joined the grand old party recently after quitting the saffron party after being denied a ticket, belongs to the Lingayat community, which is likely to play a crucial role in deciding the political fate of Karnataka.

BJP's Modi-led roadshow in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held yet another roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday ahead of this week's elections in Karnataka for all of its 224 Assembly seats. The Modi-led roadshow of the saffron brigade started at 10:00am and ended at around 11:30am, covering approximately a 10km stretch from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road to Trinity Circle of the city, reported ANI.