Suicide bomb attack threat issued ahead of Modi's Kerala visit

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 22, 2023

Threat letter claims plot to assassinate PM Modi in Kerala, police begin probe

The Kerala Police is reportedly on high alert after a threat letter was issued against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set for a visit the southern state on Monday. According to the news outlet The Indian Express, the letter was allegedly written in Malayalam and warned of a suicide bomb blast against the prime minister.

Details on suicide bomb threat letter against PM Modi

It is learned that the letter was sent on April 17 to the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Reportedly, the letter was received at the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram headquarters and was handed over to the police by state party president K Surendran. The letter was issued in the name of one Ernakulam resident Joseph Johnny, who denied any involvement with the letter.