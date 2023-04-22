Politics

Rahul Gandhi vacates government-allotted bungalow after court setback

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 22, 2023, 02:53 pm 2 min read

Rahul Gandhi's belongings were moved from the bungalow on Friday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has vacated his official residence in Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted on Saturday. Notably, Gandhi was asked to vacate the government-allotted bungalow soon after he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case. Reportedly, his belongings were moved from the bungalow on Friday, a day before the deadline.

Check out Tharoor's Twitter post

Gandhi currently living with his mother

Per Hindustan Times, the former Wayanad MP started the shifting process on April 14. His remaining things were shifted on Friday evening, a day after a Surat sessions court rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction. This meant his Lok Sabha membership cannot be reinstated for now. Reportedly, Gandhi is living with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and is looking for a house.

Gandhi was found guilty in defamation case on March 23

On March 23, Gandhi was found guilty of criminal defamation and sentenced to two years in jail. He is currently out on bail. He was then disqualified from the Lok Sabha and the Housing Committee sent him a notice to vacate his official residence by April 22. The case was filed against his remarks, "How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?"