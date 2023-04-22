Politics

Congress expels ex-Assam Youth chief days after she alleged harassment

Congress said Angkita Dutta was expelled from the party with immediate effect

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday expelled Angkita Dutta, former Youth Congress President of Assam, for a period of six years due to "anti-party activities." The move comes days after Dutta accused Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas BV of "harassment" and "sexism." In a statement, Congress said Dutta was expelled from the party's primary membership "with immediate effect."

Notably, Dutta on Tuesday accused Srinivas and IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav of "mental harassment" and "gender discrimination" for six months.

She further alleged that even after complaining to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, no action was taken against the accused.

Responding to the allegations, Srinivas sent a criminal defamation notice to Dutta, threatening legal action and asking for a public apology.

Dutta in constant contact with Assam CM: IYC

On Wednesday, the IYC had also issued a press statement that said, "Dutta resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas," adding that her allegations were "politically motivated." The wing also accused her of being in constant contact with Assam CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and said she was creating an environment to switch parties.