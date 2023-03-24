Lifestyle

Frank Hoogerbeets: The man who accurately predicted Turkey, Delhi-NCR earthquakes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 24, 2023, 10:58 am 3 min read

His earthquake predictions have always been accurate

No one knows what tomorrow has in store for us. However, it's probably safe to say the same isn't the case with Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher whose earthquake predictions are coming true! From the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria to the recent Hindu Kush-origin tremors jolting North India, the man had laid out his predictions days before these events took place.

Hoogerbeets's forecast on the recent earthquake was already on YouTube

Hoogerbeets posted a video titled "Planetary & Seismic Update 20 March 2023" on March 20 predicting "some seismic increase most likely around March 22." His forecast was based on a combination of planetary geometry and lunar peaks - the planetary conjunctions of Sun-Mercury-Jupiter converged with March 21's new moon, which made him accurately predict a "mid-6 magnitude range around March 22."

He predicted the Turkey-Syria earthquake 3 days before it happened

The powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that happened in Turkey and Syria has claimed more than 35,000 lives. The Dutch researcher had already seen that coming on February 3, three days before the disaster took place on February 6! He took to Twitter and posted "Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon)."

To be 'Frank', he knew this was coming!

Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem pic.twitter.com/6CcSnjJmCV — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 3, 2023

He even prophesied quakes in Ecuador and the Kermadec Islands

In his latest forecast, the geologist shared that he estimated an intense 7.1-magnitude seismic activity on March 16 in the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand. He even prophesied a "large earthquake" measuring 6.8 near the coast of Ecuador on March 18﻿! Astonishingly, both his predictions have come out to be true, making the world wonder how he gets it right each time!

How does this geologist predict earthquakes?

During an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Hoogerbeets shared, "I look at the positions of the planets and the moon and on the 21st-22nd-23rd of the month to head toward a new moon and also the planetary conjunction with the Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter." "It's a real observation and we have observed that large earthquakes tend to occur with very specific planetary geometry," he added.

He can only predict what's coming in the short term

During the same interview, Hoogerbeets said, "I cannot say in the long term. I can only look at the planetary position in the short term and we also use atmospheric fluctuations so that we can make estimates of where large earthquakes are more likely to occur." "We observe this daily, so it is best for people to stay tuned," he added.

Hoogerbeets's predictions about India

"I cannot say that there will be another earthquake in India within five days, that's impossible. We had gone by the planetary positions as we did for the new moon, yesterday. We talked about it in the latest video so people were able to prepare," Hoogerbeets told TV9 Bharatvarsh. "We look from day to day, what's the critical geometry and atmospheric fluctuations," he concluded.