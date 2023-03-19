World

Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Ecuador, northern Peru; 15 killed

Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Ecuador, northern Peru; 15 killed

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 19, 2023, 11:22 am 2 min read

At least 15 persons were killed in 6.8 magnitude earthquake that jolts Ecuador and northern Peru

At least 15 people were killed after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, reported AP. The number of casualties will likely rise as many are believed to be trapped under the rubble while the rescue operations are underway. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was about 80km south of Ecuador's Guayaquil.

Ecuador's El Oro region worst hit

According to the Ecuadorian president's office, the coastal state of El Oro is the worst hit as twelve of the victims died there, while two people died in the highlands state of Azuay. It also reported that over 380 were injured in the country. Meanwhile, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso requested people to stay calm as the earthquake triggered panic and "generated alarm" in them.

President Guillermo Lasso expressed solidarity with victims

Ahora vamos a Cuenca. Nos mantenemos en territorio verificando los daños causados por el sismo de esta mañana. Quiero ratificar que estoy con ustedes y expreso mi solidaridad y compromiso con los damnificados. #CruzadaPorElEcuador pic.twitter.com/ZOPhB0QzQK — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) March 19, 2023

Joint rescue by firefighters and police underway

Ecuador's emergency response agency said that rescue teams of firefighters and police had been sent to the affected areas. According to reports, firefighters were rescuing tapped individuals while the police were assessing the damage. The quake also caused damage to healthcare facilities and schools. Authorities in Guayaquil reported cracks in buildings and houses, as well as some incidents of collapsed walls.

Strong tremors felt in Peru

The earthquake was felt in Peru, too, from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast, Reuters reported. Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otárola said a four-year-old girl died in the Tumbes region as her house's roof collapsed. Army barracks and many houses were also damaged in Tumbes. Peruvian seismologists first reported an earthquake of magnitude of 7.0, but it was later downgraded.

Visuals of earthquake's aftermath

FLASH: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck Ecuador, claiming 4 lives, so far. My School Boys Theory of History: “It's just one damn thing after another”, is validated once again. Take a look at the rubble:pic.twitter.com/CjCQv9rFtT — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 19, 2023

Images of damage shared on Twitter

#UPDATE At least 12 people were killed, one was wounded and buildings were damaged in the earthquake that shook Peru and Ecuador earlier Saturday, Ecuador's presidency saidhttps://t.co/2iR3qNb74C pic.twitter.com/d23Gh9haCn — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 18, 2023

Ecuador is prone to earthquakes

According to the Geophysics Institute of Ecuador, the first earthquake was followed by two aftershocks of lesser magnitude within an hour. However, there is no threat of a tsunami, said the Ecuadorian Navy. Notably, earthquakes are more common in Ecuador as it's prone to tremors. In 2016, around 600 people were killed in a quake that was centered farther north on the Pacific Coast.