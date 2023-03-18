World

Pakistan: Police break into Imran Khan's residence in Lahore

Pakistan: Police break into Imran Khan's residence in Lahore

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 18, 2023, 09:21 pm 3 min read

Pakistan Police breaks into Imran Khan's home in Lahore while he makes court appearance

While former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was on his way for a court hearing in Islamabad in the Toshakhana corruption case, the police broke into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's residence in Punjab province's Lahore on Saturday. According to PTI party officials, Bushra Begum, Khan's wife, was at home when the Punjab Police removed the barricades and entered his house.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes after days of standoff and intense clashes between Khan's supporters and the police as attempts were made to apprehend him for previously missing multiple hearings.

Earlier this week, security forces used water cannons and fired tear gas at hundreds of PTI supporters camping outside Khan's home to stop the police from arresting the cricketer-turned-politician.

Numerous PTI works injured, arrested during clash with police

According to news agency PTI, at least 10 PTI workers were injured, and over 30 were arrested on Saturday. The party shared a video on Twitter that showed its workers at his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park being lathi-charged by the police. "Worst kind of torture in Zaman Park right now. If something happens, will you paint it as accident again!? (sic)" it tweeted.

Visuals of clash between PTI workers, Punjab Police

Worst kind of torture in Zaman Park right now. If something happens, will you paint it as accident again!? #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/5S45UDVvMZ — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023

Khan reacts to police breaking into his Lahore home

Reacting to this development, 70-year-old Khan took to Twitter and alleged that the police led an assault on his house in Lahore's Zaman Park when his wife was all alone. The PTI chief also alleged that this entire move was part of a "London Plan" where "commitments were made" to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power.

'Under what law are they doing this?' asks Khan

"Meanwhile Punjab Police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this?" Khan tweeted. "This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment," he added.

Twitter post by Khan

Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Police wanted to collect evidence: Minister

"When the police arrived, the PTI activists tried to stop them by pelting stones and baton attacks. In retaliation, police arrested many of them. Police had already informed the PTI leadership about the evidence collection process," Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir told Reuters.

Know about the case against Khan

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Khan till Saturday, allowing him to appear before the court to defend charges of unlawfully selling state gifts he received from foreign dignitaries in 2018-22 2hen he was Pakistan's prime minister. He is facing charges of selling gifts from the state depository named "Toshakhana."

Khan made Rs. 58 million by selling gifts

As per media reports, Khan earned about PKR 36 million by selling three expensive watches that were gifted by Gulf nation dignitaries during his tenure. In September last year, the PTI chief told the Election Commission of Pakistan that he had earned nearly PKR 58 million by selling gifts he procured from the state treasury by paying PKR 21.56 million, reported The Dawn.