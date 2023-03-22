India

6.6 magnitude quake in Afghanistan, tremors felt in North India

Written by Shikha Chaudhry Mar 22, 2023, 12:13 am 1 min read

(Representational Image)

Strong tremors, lasting for almost two minutes, jolted several states in North India after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Tuesday night. This was the third earthquake to hit Afghanistan in 48 hours. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, and at a depth of 156 km.

Scientist explains the reason behind strong tremors in Delhi-NCR

JL Gautam from the National Centre for Seismology, said, "The reason why people in northwest India and Delhi felt for a relatively longer time is because of the depth. The depth is over 150 km, so first primary waves were felt and then secondary waves."

Twitter Post

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People rush out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/wg4MWB0QdX — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Several countries felt the jolt

According to reports, the earthquake hit several countries including Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Meanwhile, the epicenter is reported to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported. This is a developing story. More details to follow.