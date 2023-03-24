Lifestyle

Ramzan 2023: Make iftar 'sweet' with these dessert recipes

Celebrate iftar with these delicious desserts

Add a dose of sweetness to your celebrations. Followers of Islam around the world are currently observing Ramzan, a month-long period of fasting and praying. And if you are celebrating, it is time to make your iftar sweeter than ever! Here are five dessert recipes that you can cook at home and break your fast on a delicious note with family or friends.

Stuffed dates

Stuffed dates are a popular and easy iftar dessert that you can prepare at home. All you have to do is, carefully cut dates in two halves lengthwise and remove the pit. Now stuff each with walnuts and fill them with one to two teaspoons of peanut butter. Now place them on a dish and freeze them for a few hours. Enjoy them frozen.

Kheer

Grab a large saucepan and boil some milk, coconut milk, and sugar until the latter is dissolved fully. Reducing the flame to low, add some rice to it, and simmer until the mixture thickens. Ensure that the rice is tender. Now stir in some almonds, cashews, cardamom, rose water, and saffron strands. Keep cooking for a few more minutes. Serve warm or refrigerate.

Phirni

Boil some milk with cardamom and ground almonds. Separately, add one cup of cornstarch to some cold milk and mix well. Add this mixture to the boiling milk above. Stirring nicely, add in some sugar and rose water to taste, and let the mixture boil for three minutes on medium flame. Garnish with silvered almonds or cardamom and serve.

Persian halwa

Add some sugar and water and bring it to a boil until the former gets completely dissolved. Stir in some saffron and rose water to it and remove from heat. Keep it aside. Now melt some butter in a pan and add flour to make a smooth paste. Cook for 10 minutes. Add the sugar mixture to it and your halwa is ready!

Rabri

Begin by boiling some milk. Reduce the flame to medium and add sugar and cardamom. Keep simmering. Refrain from stirring too often to allow a layer of cream to form. Now push the layer from the sides to the center of the milk and stir gently. Repeat till 1/3rd milk is left. When its color changes to beige, remove it and garnish with nuts.